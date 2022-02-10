Face masks to be scrapped in Scotland’s schools, Nicola Sturgeon confirms

10 February 2022, 14:32

Nicola Sturgeon
Face masks are to be scrapped in Scotland’s classrooms, Nicola Sturgeon said. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Teachers and students in Scotland's secondary schools will no longer be required to wear face coverings in the classroom, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The change to Covid restrictions in Scotland will be introduced from 28 February. This will coincide with children returning to school from the half-term break.

The change will be a “further step in allowing children and young people a return to a more normal experience in school after many, many months of sacrifice”, Ms. Sturgeon said during the start of First Minister’s Questions.

It will “reduce barriers to communication in the classroom and reduce any wellbeing impacts which arise from the use of face coverings”.

Read more: Prince Charles self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 for a second time

Read more: Cost of living crisis: Most businesses say they'll hike prices as 1 in 20 consider closing

But, face masks will still be required in some communal areas in schools - a decision which is under ‘regular review’.

Ms. Sturgeon said the loosening of restrictions is made possible by “encouraging” data on coronavirus infection rates.

A number of meetings were held with scientific and education advisors this week, who advised Ms. Sturgeon on the decision.

“Reducing case rates” in secondary school students, and a decrease in hospital admissions were highlighted as key.

She said the announcement would “give children and young people, their families and school staff certainty about the forthcoming changes before the February break”.

Pupils in primary schools have never had to wear masks in Scotland.

The announcement comes a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that the last of the UK’s coronavirus restrictions will be lifted next month.

Leader of the Scottish Conservatives Douglas Ross questioned whether the change took too long. “Young people’s education has been unnecessarily disrupted for far too long.”

He added: “While it is welcome, it has taken much longer than was necessary.”

Ms. Sturgeon insisted: “Had we done it before today, we would have been acting against expert and scientific advice – it would have been the wrong thing to do.”

“We are doing it now at the right time and in line with advice and I think that marks the responsibility of this Government in contrast with the irresponsibility of the main opposition.”

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emma told LBC she has spent thousands of pounds on trying to get support for her disabled son.

Parents spend £14billion trying to get support for children with special educational needs
Richard Dexter has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.

'Charming' Tinder conman jailed for swindling £140k from woman to fund 'high life'
The Queen kicked off Platinum Jubilee celebrations by saying she wanted her daughter-in-law to become Queen Camilla

'Honoured and very touched': Camilla speaks out over Queen Consort title for first time
Angel Lynn's aunt Jackie Chamberlain has spoken to LBC.

Angel Lynn's aunt tells LBC she's 'horrified' one of the kidnappers could walk free in months
Energy bills

“Surge pricing” on energy bills could hit millions of households
Dame Cressida Dick has insisted she won't walk despite a string of controversies

Defiant Cressida Dick vows not to quit claiming the Met is better than before
This is the second time the Prince has contracted covid, the first being in March 2020.

Prince Charles catches Covid for second time while Camilla tests negative
Sir John Major launched a stinging attack over the Partygate scandal

Boris and officials broke lockdown laws and made "brazen excuses," says Sir John Major
'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment

'Absolutely terrifying': James O'Brien on Zahawi's 'no political opinions at school' comment
No10 Xmas quiz was 'not a party!', Nick Ferrari fumes

'It was not a party!': Nick Ferrari fumes over reaction to leaked No10 Xmas quiz photo