Gastric coronavirus: What is it and what are the symptoms?

Gastric coronavirus is proving more common than first thought. Picture: Getty/PA

Gastro-coronavirus is on the rise but what is it? Are the symptoms the same? And how is it different to norovirus? Here’s what you need to look out for?

Coronavirus symptoms are commonly the new persistent cough and a high fever but with gastric coronavirus, you’re looking for something else.

The less regular signs of coronavirus which originate in the stomach are now proving to be more common than first thought and can also be very similar to norovirus.

So what is gastric coronavirus? What are the symptoms? And how can you tell if it’s coronavirus of norovirus? Here’s what you need to know:

NHS poster around the country lets people know of the common coronavirus symptoms. Picture: PA

What is gastric coronavirus?

Rather than attacking a person’s respiratory system resulting in the common symptom of the cough, this version starts in the stomach.

What are the symptoms of gastro-coronavirus?

If a person feels either a pain in the abdomen or is experiencing diarrhoea this could be the early signs of covid-19. It is then vital to monitor yourself for further coronavirus symptoms such as the cough and fever.

The pain can be a strong abdominal pain like stomach cramps or a dull ache in the tummy area.

However, these symptoms can also be associated with many other tummy bugs so it’s important your monitor yourself closely.

What’s the difference between norovirus and coronavirus?

Essentially, it’s the other common symptoms that come along with Covid-19 like a persistent cough and high temperature.

Also, norovirus usually lasts around 24-48 hours.