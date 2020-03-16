Will coronavirus go away in the spring? How warmer weather will impact COVID-19

Will coronavirus go away in the spring? Experts have their say. Picture: PA

Coronavirus is spreading fast in the UK and globally but will spring weather help slow it down? Here’s what experts think about the impact of spring.

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus are rising in the UK, Ireland and throughout Europe but with the fact that a COVID-19 vaccine could take at least 18 months, people are asking the question - will coronavirus go away in the spring?

Generally speaking, viruses and illnesses such as this tend to spread quicker and more in the drier, colder, months - so will warmer weather help us with the pandemic?

Coronavirus UK: What symptoms should you self-isolate for and for how long?

Here’s everything you need to know about the warmer spring weather and coronavirus:

Coronavirus: Warmer weather usually slows down the spread of a virus. Picture: PA

Will coronavirus go away in the spring?

Health experts have said it won’t go away but it is likely it could slow the spread of the virus.

Professionals have said the air in the colder months is generally drier which illnesses such as the flu and coronaviruses tend to prefer for transmission.

It’s not only the weather but also social situations - when the weather is better people tend to go outdoors more, get vitamin D, and therefore live a healthier lifestyle than we typically do in the winter.

Experts, however, have admitted we don’t know coronavirus well enough to predict the impact of spring and warmer weather. As it’s still a relatively new virus, there is less immunity globally and therefore transmission will always be easier.

Coronavirus cases in the UK are increasing daily. Picture: PA

What’s the best way to help prevent coronavirus then?

At this stage, experts are still stressing that public health interventions are going to be more successful than waiting for warmer weather.

The public are urged to continue to self-isolate when suffering with symptoms, to stay away from the more vulnerable and to wash our hands and avoid touching our faces.