What are the Government’s five tests for lifting coronavirus lockdown?

Alok Sharma confirmed the five tests the UK must pass before lockdown is lifted. Picture: PA

The UK’s lockdown is being reviewed every three weeks but what are the five tests we must pass before restrictions are lifted? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Government’s self-isolating and social distancing extension has got everyone constantly asking how long the UK will be in lockdown for and when will lockdown be over?

In a clear five test plan, the Government has explained that lifting rules on the coronavirus lockdown can only happen if they start to see improvements in the death rates, the NHS hospitals and three other pointers.

So what are the five tests the UK need to pass before rules are relaxed? Here’s what you need to know:

The Coronavirus lockdown can not be lifted until the Government knows they can protect the NHS and staff. Picture: PA

Business Secretary Alok Sharma set out five key tests, he said:

1. “We must protect the NHS' ability to cope. We must be confident we are able to provide sufficient critical care and specialist treatment right across the UK."

2. “We need to see a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rate from coronavirus so we can be confident we have moved beyond the peak."

3. Reliable data from SAGE showing the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels across the board.

4. “We need to be confident that the range of operational challenges including testing capacity and PPE are in hand with supply able to meet future demand."

5. “We need to be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that overwhelm the NHS."

NHS: Overwhelming hospitals with a second rush of the virus needs to be avoided. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson confirmed the UK would be going into lockdown on March 23.

On April 16, it was confirmed the lockdown would be extended for at least another three weeks so May 7 is the earliest the UK could see any changes made to the rules.