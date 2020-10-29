Government reveals latest area to move into Tier 2 from Saturday

The elevation to Tier 2 will come into effect at 12:01 on Saturday morning. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

The government has announced the latest places in England to be elevated to Tier 2 restrictions against coronavirus.

Beginning at 12.01am on Saturday, areas across the North East, the Midlands, the East of England and the South East will move into Tier 2 - the second highest level.

This includes East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston-Upon-Hull, North East Lincolnshre and North Lincolnshire in the Yorkshire and Humber region, while in the West Midlands the restrictions will be introduced to Dudley, Staffordshire, Telford, and the Wrekin.

For the East Midlands, Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, Derby, South Derbyshire, High Peak and Charnwood will all be elevated.

Luton and Oxford City are also included on the list.

The latest announcement comes after another 23,065 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Thursday - a slight drop from the 24,701 new infections the day before.

There were also another 280 deaths, bringing the total in the UK to 45,955.

Announcing the new Tier 2 locations on Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there had continued to be a "worrying rise" in cases nationwide.

He said: "These restrictions are challenging for us all, but it is only by working together and following the rules that we will bring down the rates of infection.

"A failure to act now will only lead to longer disruption and greater economic damage.

"I want to thank everyone who is playing their part to break the chains of transmission across the country.

"We will beat this virus, but we must stick together as we enter the winter months."

In Scotland, meanwhile, the majority of people are preparing to be placed under Level 3 restrictions on Monday - following the reveal of a five-tiered system approach.

This level, which broadly compares to Tier 3 in England, will include the central belt - Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling and Falkirk.

They will also be joined by Dundee and Ayrshire.

Ms Sturgeon later said the levelling system would be reviewed each week as she added that she hoped Edinburgh and East Lothian could be downgraded to Level 2 "at a very early review point."

"I know travel restrictions are unwelcome and can be controversial but they are an absolutely essential part of any regional approach to tackling COVID," she said.

"They are - unfortunately - a price we must pay for more targeted restrictions."