Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will be taking today's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's Downing Street conference comes as Business Secretary Alok Sharma awaits the results of a Covid-19 test, after he fell ill whilst talking in the House of Commons yesterday afternoon.

If he tests positive, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak may need to self-isolate as they were in a meeting with him the day before.

