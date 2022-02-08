Three popular holiday destinations cut Covid travel restrictions for Brits

Three popular holiday destinations for Brits have cut their travel restrictions. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Three popular holidays destinations for Brits have cut their travel restrictions for international arrivals ahead of the half term break.

Greece and Portugal have both scrapped the need for fully-vaccinated passengers to present proof of a negative Covid test upon entry.

Morocco meanwhile has dropped its blanket ban on arrivals to the UK from Monday.

However, passengers are still required to take a pre-departure PCR test within 48 hours, with the exception of children under six.

Read more: Boris reshuffles to reignite his premiership: PM moves ministers to move on from Partygate

Read more: Vardy's agent's phone 'fell in sea' shortly after order it should be searched, court hears

Children under 18 are also not required to use a vaccine passport.

The relaxations come into force ahead of the half term holidays in the UK, which begin on Friday for most London schools.

The changes could therefore be a boost for people - whether vaccinated or not - hoping to make the most of the holidays with an international trip.

The relaxations abroad come as rules for travellers to the UK are also set to ease.

From 4am on Friday, fully-jabbed arrivals will no longer need to take a lateral flow test on day two.

For unvaccinated individuals, self-isolation and a day eight test will be scrapped.

They will only need to show a negative test on arrival and take a PCR test before day two.

Read more: Thousands sign petition calling for Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted for kicking cat in video

Read more: Buckingham Palace intruder who scaled wall with knife and cocaine spared jail

"All the decisions that have been taken, be it by Morocco or any country during this pandemic, has depended on the health situation, nothing else," said Adel El Fakir, the head of the Moroccan National Tourist Office, speaking of the decision to allow Brits back in.

"The whole sector today is very excited to welcome back people from around the world, especially the UK.

"Welcome is in our DNA."

Europe has begun tentatively lifting its domestic Covid restrictions.

Spain is scrapping a mandate to wear masks outdoors as infection rates drop and hospitals report lower admissions.

Crucially, the rule includes children at school during their breaks outside between classes.

Read more: Cheers for Camilla on her first royal duty since getting the Queen's backing

Read more: NHS waiting times will not start to go down until 2024, Sajid Javid warns

In the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid recently announced a shift from Plan B to Plan A.

It means face mask mandates, vaccine passports and work from home guidance have all been scrapped as high population immunity and a less severe variant bolster the UK's ability to deal with the virus.