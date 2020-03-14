Heartwarming scenes as Italians in isolation sing together from balconies

Italians kept spirits up during isolation by singing patriotic songs together. Picture: PA

By Seán Hickey

In Italy, people are taking action against coronavirus-induced cabin fever by singing traditional and patriotic songs together from their balconies.

Italy has been in a nationwide lockdown for nearly one week, preventing Italians from moving freely from town to town and reducing time in public places.

Footage came from the Mediterranean country on Friday of people standing out on their balconies singing the Italian national anthem "Il Canto degli Italiani" all together.

Since the 1.5 years I’ve been living in this neighbourhood, this is the most vibrant I have seen this street! #Covid19italia #coronavirusitalia #litaliachiamo #flashmob pic.twitter.com/bdKgV68Chu — Yemi Adeyeye (@yemi_adeyeye) March 13, 2020

The events were seen nationwide form Sicily to Milan where the scenes went viral, showing a remarkable insight into the Italian spirit in such a tough time for those in the country.

People of all generations took to their balconies to join the fun, with people even taking musical instruments into the mix.

The efforts of some to boost national morale seem to have done more than its intended effect, with people globally being moved by the scenes from Italian apartment blocks.

Sympathy quickly turned to jealousy for some, commending Italian community spirit to the point that many wished for similar scenes in their neighbourhoods in the UK and further afield.

Italy has been the worst affected country in Europe by coronavirus with the death toll being well over 1,000.