How do I get tested for coronavirus in the UK?

How do you get tested for coronavirus? Here's the latest. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson and the Government have promised more testing for coronavirus with mentions of drive-throughs, an anti-body testing kit and other methods. So when and where can you get tested for coronavirus?

Coronavirus numbers in the UK are said to be inaccurate due to the lack of Covid-19 testing being carried out.

With that in mind, Boris Johnson and the Government have promised to get more tests carried out not only for research but to protect NHS and public services staff.

What is the five point plan for coronavirus testing by the governement?

So, how do you get tested for coronavirus? What is an anti-body testing kit? And will there be coronavirus testing drive throughs? Here’s what you need to know:

Coronavirus testing centres are popping up over the UK now. Picture: PA

At the moment, only those suffering with severe coronavirus systems in hospitals are being tested.

On March 31, the Government announced they had purchased 3.5million home-testing kits. However, that’s still not enough for the population of the UK.

What is an at-home anti-body testing kit?

It will be a simple finger-prick testing kit that will let you know if you’ve had coronavirus.

They are supposedly going to be available on Boots and Amazon, however, a date and price are yet to be revealed. It’s also been said key workers will be a priority.

Coronavirus drive through testing is a popular method in Germany. Picture: PA

Are there coronavirus testing drive-throughs near me?

At the moment, these are just operating for NHS staff and have a number of procedures issues to sort out before they become 100 per cent effective. They are by appointment only.