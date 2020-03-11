Coronavirus: How does Covid-19 affect pregnant women?

After the government warned that the peak of coronavirus won't be for another two weeks, LBC looks at if pregnant women need to take extra precautions against Covid-19.

As of Tuesday 10th March, 382 people in the UK have been diagnosed with coronavirus, with six people dying - all of whom had other underlying health conditions.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Dr Philippa Kaye, a GP, to find out whether pregnant women and their unborn children are any more at risk.

She told LBC: "When we talk about flu, we know that pregnant women are more likely to catch infections because of the neurological changes that happen in the body to allow you to be pregnant. They are more likely to get complications from flu.

"The data on Covid-19 from China shows that although pregnant women are more likely to catch infections, but they are NOT more likely to develop complications from coronavirus.

"And there is no transmission through the placenta to the baby and cause complications with the baby. Even better, it does not pass to breast milk either."

How does coronavirus affect pregnant women? Picture: PA

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

Different people who have coronavirus get different symptoms. There are two symptoms that the majority of people who contract coronavirus get: a fever and a dry cough.

Other symptoms that some people get are extreme fatigue, mucus and a shortage of breath.

It is worth remembering that the death rate for coronavirus is around 1%, which means that 99% of people who contract COVID-19 will recover.

The likelihood of different symptoms with coronavirus. Picture: LBC / PA

The difference between coronavirus and a cold

If you have coronavirus, you are likely to have a fever, dry cough and feeling very fatigued.

If you have a cold, you are likely to sneeze, have a runny or blocked nose and a sore throat.

If you have fly, you are likely to have a fever, fatigue, headache, a cough and aches and pains.