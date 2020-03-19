Coronavirus school closures: How long are UK schools going to be closed for? And what did other countries do?

School closures are taking place from March 20 but how long for? Do we know when pupils will be going back? Here are all the details.

Coronavirus has officially caused UK school closures across the country except for pupils of key workers and vulnerable children.

Boris Johnson stated UK schools will be closed “until further notice” with speculation rife they won’t reopen until September 2020.

So how long are UK schools going to be closed for? What has the government said? And what did other countries do?

Here’s everything we know so far about school closures and coronavirus:

How long are UK schools going to be closed for?

As coronavirus in the UK has only just reached the “fast spreading phase” it is not known how long exactly schools will be closed for.

However, with 2020 exams including GCSEs, SATs and A Levels all being suspended, it’s believed it will last longer than the Easter holidays.

What has Boris Johnson and the government said about school closures?

The Education secretary Gavin Williamson announced to Parliament that English schools would close to all pupils but those of key workers until further notice.

The Prime Minister urged parents not to leave children in the care of grandparents or older relatives who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill with coronavirus.

GCSEs and A-levels in both England and Wales will be cancelled - although the Prime Minister said there are plans for students to receive qualifications.

In Scotland and Wales, all schools will close for an early Easter break by Friday. A decision on whether exams will sit in Scotland has not yet been taken.

Schools in Northern Ireland will shut and it is expected pupils will not sit summer exams.

How long did other countries have school closures for?

Schools in China, Italy and the USA who all made the decision to close schools are still closed.

It's thought it will remain that way until the end of the academic year.

It's believed China, who have no new cases of coronavirus confirmed, have said their schools will close until the pandemic is under control.