Coronavirus and self-isolating: How much is statutory sick pay and how do you claim if you’re self-employed?

Can you get statutory sick pay for coronavirus and the guidelines you need to follow. Picture: PA

COVID-19 and the spread across the UK is getting people to self-isolate for even small symptoms - so can you get extended sick pay? And how does it work if you’re self-employed?

Boris Johnson and the government have made significant changes to the rules around statutory sick pay and Universal Tax Credits during the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

With the advice around COVID-19 now being that everyone must self-isolate even if they show the smallest of symptoms, many people will be taking themselves off work, especially if they’re not working from home already.

So how much is statutory sick pay? How do you claim it? And how does it work if you’re self-employed? Here’s the important details:

Coronavirus has seen thousands of people asked to work from home. Picture: PA

How much is statutory sick pay (SSP)?

The government website says that you can get £94.25 per week of statutory sick pay for up to 28 weeks.

It is paid to you by your employer in the same way your normal wages would have been paid.

How do you claim statutory sick pay?

The Budget 2020 revealed that SSP would apply to those affected by coronavirus.

How you claim statutory sick pay is usually dependent on your employer but usually you will need to let them know within seven days.

The government are currently working on an alternative doctor's note to supply to employers online to avoid social contact and spreading of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson and the government have loosened rules around SSP. Picture: PA

How does sick pay work if you’re self employed?

The Budget explained those not entitled to SSP because they’re self employed or earn below the minimum amount can now make easier clips for Universal Credit or Contributory Employment and Support Allowance.