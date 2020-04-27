How do you ask a question at the Government’s daily coronavirus press conference?

Coronavirus press conference: The public is being given the chance to ask a question. Picture: PA

How are press conference questions picked? And how do the public ask a question? Government to face daily queries from the public over coronavirus, lockdown, school closures and much more.

Boris Johnson and the Government are allowing the public to submit questions to be answered in the daily coronavirus press conferences.

One query will be presented before either the Prime Minister or one of his ministers daily in a bid to get the public more involved in the Covid-19 pandemic and to answer their concerns.

What are the Government's five tests for easing UK coronavirus lockdown?

The new development comes as Boris Johnson outlined in his statement he wanted to be more open with the public and the coronavirus plan going forward.

Boris Johnson wants the public to get more involved in the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

So how can you ask a question at the Government’s daily press conference? And how do they pick the questions that are asked? Here’s the details:

How can I ask a question at the daily coronavirus press conferences?

If you’re over 18, simply go to gov.uk/ask where you can submit your question which will be answered by a cabinet minister during the live broadcast.

Questions are reviewed at midday on the day of the press conference and only one will be selected each day.

The website states ministers will not see the question before the press conference.

The public will be contacted on the day if their press conference question is chose. Picture: PA

How are the public questions chosen and what happens if yours is picked?

An independent polling organising will randomly select a question each day with no involvement from the government.

If it’s your question, you will be contacted by 3pm on the day of the press conference where you’ll be given the option to record a video link or have someone read the query for you.