Iceland sparks outrage over NHS worker 'no touching' policy

16 April 2020, 07:26

The supermarket has caused upset with the policy
The supermarket has caused upset with the policy. Picture: PA

Supermarket chain Iceland has sparked outrage over a policy saying NHS workers must purchase any products they touch in their stores, "they can't put them back."

The policy appears on the supermarket's website under a section which details special hours for NHS workers during the coronavirus outbreak, but a number of social media users spotted the rules and voiced their complaints.

The supermarket says they have" strong measures in place to protect our staff during the Covid-19 outbreak," and during NHS shopping hours they limit payments to cards only.

But then, listed under a subheading about how the company will "protect" their staff, the policy says, "if NHS workers touch products they have to buy them, they can't put them back."

The frozen food chain claim this is to "reduce the risk of contamination."

But NHS workers were not happy with this policy and some said they would no longer use the store.

The policy is listed on the store's website
The policy is listed on the store's website. Picture: LBC News

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Judith Laycock, an NHS nurse took the move as an "insult."

Stephen Davis, an NHS worker, said he found the policy offensive.

The World Health Organisation says Covid-19 is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

They advise people to protect themselves by washing their hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

Brexit

Brexit

Russia

Russia

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

NHS

NHS

LBC Latest

Susan Pollack survived both Auschwitz and Belsen concentration camps

The liberation of Belsen 75 years on: A survivor's inspirational story
Theo Usherwood spoke about how he battled for his life after contracting coronavirus

"I owe my life to the NHS": Theo Usherwood reveals his battle with coronavirus
Nick Ferrari asked Matt Hancock about coronavirus testing

Matt Hancock stands by pledge of 100,000 tests by end of April
What are your employment rights during the Covid-19 crisis?

Coronavirus: What are your employment rights? Do you have to take a pay cut?