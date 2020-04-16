Iceland sparks outrage over NHS worker 'no touching' policy

Supermarket chain Iceland has sparked outrage over a policy saying NHS workers must purchase any products they touch in their stores, "they can't put them back."

The policy appears on the supermarket's website under a section which details special hours for NHS workers during the coronavirus outbreak, but a number of social media users spotted the rules and voiced their complaints.

The supermarket says they have" strong measures in place to protect our staff during the Covid-19 outbreak," and during NHS shopping hours they limit payments to cards only.

But then, listed under a subheading about how the company will "protect" their staff, the policy says, "if NHS workers touch products they have to buy them, they can't put them back."

The frozen food chain claim this is to "reduce the risk of contamination."

But NHS workers were not happy with this policy and some said they would no longer use the store.

@IcelandFoods So according to you the NHS staff are contagious.. Touch something and they have to buy it as their contagious! I won’t be shopping in Iceland!! @NHSuk pic.twitter.com/86PHTOrEvN — 🤞 (@ohdearieeme) April 15, 2020

Judith Laycock, an NHS nurse took the move as an "insult."

@piersmorgan have you seen this from Iceland? If we touch things we have to buy them! We are apparently so unclean as nhs staff!! What an insult! pic.twitter.com/IydzwO2zTm — Judith Laycock (@JudeLaycock) April 16, 2020

Stephen Davis, an NHS worker, said he found the policy offensive.

@IcelandFoods is this for real? As an nhs worker I find this offensive. Are all Iceland staff tested, change gloves after touching individual items etc? After shopping in your stores I can say the answer is definitely no! pic.twitter.com/5M29tO3pkq — stephendavis (@realstedavis) April 16, 2020

The World Health Organisation says Covid-19 is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose.

They advise people to protect themselves by washing their hands frequently with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.