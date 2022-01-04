Live

Watch again: Boris Johnson announces daily Covid tests for 100k workers

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson announced 100,000 daily lateral flow tests for critical workers as hospitals in England were said to be 'at breaking point' from staff shortages caused by the virus.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Johnson was joined by Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer for England, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser.

Watch the press conference again full at the top of this page