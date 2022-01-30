Laurence Fox reveals he has Covid days after claiming he did not need to be vaccinated

Laurence Fox shared a photo claiming he did not need a vaccine because he 'has an immune system', but tested positive four days later. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Laurence Fox has revealed he has tested positive for Covid just days after claiming he did not need a vaccine because he 'has an immune system'.

On Wednesday the actor and political activist shared a photo of himself wearing a t-shirt reading "No vaccine needed. I have an immune system."

But on Sunday he posted a photo of a positive lateral flow test as he announced he had become infected with the Omicron variant of the virus.

"In other news, felt shivery and c**p yesterday," wrote Mr Fox, who came sixth in the London mayoral election last year.

"Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last and have the Omnicold (if the LFT is to be believed!)

"On the #Ivermectin, saline nasal rinse, quercetin, paracetamol and ibruprofen.

"More man flu than Wu-flu at the moment."

He later said he was "happy to be joining the natural immunity club".

I really like my new t shirt. pic.twitter.com/Gov9ifEKrd — Laurence Fox ✝️ (@LozzaFox) January 26, 2022

His use of the drug Ivermectin has raised some eyebrows.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug that is mainly used in animals.

It has not been proven as an effective treatment against Covid-19, but it has been peddled as such by a number of vaccine-sceptic public figures.

Social media users have also pointed out that, having claimed he did not need a vaccine because of his immune system, he was then taking a number of drugs to help his body fight the virus.

Mr Fox has been very open about his anti-vaccine views.

He declared during his mayoral campaign last year he would not get the vaccine until at least 2023, because only then would he be convinced of its safety.

He has also openly questioned other elements of the pandemic, including the prevalence of long Covid and the reliability of the UK's official death toll.