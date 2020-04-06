Let people sit safely in the park, Nick Ferrari urges the police

Nick Ferrari asked why people can't sit safely on their own in the park during the coronavirus lockdown.

Police were seen moving people on from green spaces around the country, while some parks were closed due to people not obeying the social distancing guidelines.

But Nick asked what a family with three kids living in a tower block are supposed to do without being able to go to the park.

Police were clearing people from parks around the UK. Picture: PA

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "Some people live in flats, we don't all have back gardens.

"If you're 17 storeys up with three children in a two-bedroom flat, you need to get out, you'd go mad.

"The police were even moving people on from sitting on park benches. Seriously?

"I know it's critical, I know it's deadly, I know we must respect it.

"But if you have children and don't have a garden, for the love of God, let these people sit in the park."

