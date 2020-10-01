Liverpudlian James O'Brien caller explains why new lockdown 'makes no sense'

By Kate Buck

A caller has told LBC's James O'Brien that he doesn't understand what the new rules are in Liverpool, as the government has not clarified when the new measures come into force.

Aaron, a gas engineer from Liverpool, said he doesn't understand what he can and can't do under the new rules - pointing out the Health Secretary didn't even make it clear when the new rules would come into force.

He also pointed out the Matt Hancock didn't say if childcare is exempt from the new measures - meaning he doesn't know if his children can be looked after by their grandparents while he and his partner are at work.

He told James: "We rely on childcare from grandparents so we hope that will be included."

When asked why he doesn't know what he's supposed to be doing, Aaron added: "Hand on heart, because the government don't actually know and there's no clear strategy.

"It just feels like guess work and they're changing it every week."

Mr Hancock earlier announced in the Commons that measures have been tightened on social mixing in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough to help bring down the rapidly spiralling cases of Covid-19.

The details that Mr Hancock did lay out include:

People are recommended against social mixing between households.

People from different households may only mix in outdoor settings.

Those living in those areas are advised against "all but essential travel", such as to work and school.

Visits to care homes only made in "exceptional circumstances"

Advice not to attend professional or amateur sporting events as spectators

