Liverpudlian James O'Brien caller explains why new lockdown 'makes no sense'

1 October 2020, 12:23

By Kate Buck

A caller has told LBC's James O'Brien that he doesn't understand what the new rules are in Liverpool, as the government has not clarified when the new measures come into force.

Aaron, a gas engineer from Liverpool, said he doesn't understand what he can and can't do under the new rules - pointing out the Health Secretary didn't even make it clear when the new rules would come into force.

He also pointed out the Matt Hancock didn't say if childcare is exempt from the new measures - meaning he doesn't know if his children can be looked after by their grandparents while he and his partner are at work.

He told James: "We rely on childcare from grandparents so we hope that will be included."

When asked why he doesn't know what he's supposed to be doing, Aaron added: "Hand on heart, because the government don't actually know and there's no clear strategy.

"It just feels like guess work and they're changing it every week."

Mr Hancock earlier announced in the Commons that measures have been tightened on social mixing in Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough to help bring down the rapidly spiralling cases of Covid-19.

The details that Mr Hancock did lay out include:

The latest measures include:

People are recommended against social mixing between households.

People from different households may only mix in outdoor settings.

Those living in those areas are advised against "all but essential travel", such as to work and school.

Visits to care homes only made in "exceptional circumstances"

Advice not to attend professional or amateur sporting events as spectators

Watch James' reaction in the clip above.

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Archie Lyndhurst (right) was the son of Only Fools and Horses star Nicholas Lyndhurst (left)

Tributes paid to Archie Lyndhurst: Actor and son of Only Fools and Horses star dies aged 19
Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained
Liverpool is among areas which have had tighter restrictions emposed

New lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough
London has been warned that it is at a "very worrying tipping point" with the virus

'Black people nearly twice as likely to die from Covid-19'

Plastic cotton buds are banned from today

Plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds banned in England from today
Black History Month begins today

People urged to 'dig deeper' and 'do more' to recognise Black History Month
Jeremy Corbyn has apologised for having a dinner party with more than six guests

Jeremy Corbyn apologises for 'breaking rule of six' at dinner party
Early results from the study show around one in 200 people in England had coronavirus

Spread of Covid-19 in England 'may be slowing'

Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines

'This is the most narrow-minded view I've seen': Nick Ferrari clashes with caller over coronavirus fines
James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK

James O'Brien's message to Brexiteers after EU launches legal action against UK