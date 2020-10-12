Local lockdown postcode checker: How to check your area's Covid-19 alert level and restrictions

12 October 2020, 16:34 | Updated: 12 October 2020, 17:15

Boris Johnson has confirmed England will be divided into three tiers to beat coronavirus
Boris Johnson has confirmed England will be divided into three tiers to beat coronavirus. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has confirmed England will follow a three tier lockdown system - here’s how to find out which tier your area is in and the local lockdown restrictions you need to follow.

The government and Boris Johnson have revealed in a speech to the House of Commons that England will be divided up into three tiers - medium, high and very high in a new alert system.

Each area and tier will have their own Covid-19 restrictions put in place to help prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

So how do you find out your area's coronavirus alert level? What are the local lockdown restrictions where you live? Here’s what you need to know about the local lockdown postcode checker.

The lockdown postcode checker will let you know your areas lockdown restrictions
The lockdown postcode checker will let you know your areas lockdown restrictions. Picture: SG

How to check my areas alert level and restrictions?

A handy website and app, www.lockdownapi.com has been created called the lockdown checker where you can simply enter in you postcode, and you’ll be able to find out the lockdown restrictions in place.

Not only will the website confirm you area name, it will also let you know your area's status, whether non-essential shops are open and the latest guidelines around pubs, restaurants and gyms.

It will also outline your social distancing guidelines, including the rule of six and mixing households both indoors and outdoors.

You can also head over to your local council’s website who will also let you know the restrictions in your area and what rules are in place.

The government themselves are also working on a website that will directly tell you your tier.

