Co parenting and UK lockdown: What are the rules for separated families? And can children see both parents?

How do Boris Johnson’s coronavirus lockdown rules impact mothers and fathers who live separately? Co parenting advice revealed.

Coronavirus has caused Boris Johnson to put the UK on lockdown with rules including no visits to friends or family.

The lockdown rules mean only socialising and outdoor exercise with those in your family household - but what does it mean for separated families? Can the child see both parents?

How long is the UK on lockdown because of coronavirus?

Following the Covid-19 announcement from the Prime Minister, here are the rules of what has been said about children who’s mum and dad do not live together:

What are the UK lockdown rules for co parents and separated families?

The government has confirmed that children with separated families can visit both parents during the UK lockdown.

Should you move children from home to home if their parents live apart?

The government has outlined it is okay for a child to see parents who live in different houses but have to understand the risk that involves.

Dr Hilary and Cabinet Minster officer have both shared their opinions that it’s best if the child stays in just one home to help prevent further spread of the virus.

How long will these co-parenting rules and lockdown last?

At the moment, Boris Johnson has put the rules in place for three weeks. The Covid-19 situation will be reevaluated then.