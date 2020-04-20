Lockdown exit strategy: Is there a coronavirus traffic light system? And what is it?

Is there a coronavirus traffic light system to get out of lockdown? Reports suggest the Government has a plan to ease the UK out of lockdown.

Michael Gove confirmed the UK’s lockdown was extended for at least another three weeks and it’s not believed the Government has a plan to exit the UK out of the coronavirus lockdown anytime soon.

Following multiple reports over the weekend, it’s believed there is a traffic light system on how the country will start to ease back to normality starting with small, low-risk businesses reopening, to school closures being lifted and eventually, bars and restaurants returning to normal.

However, this plan has not been confirmed by the Government who are keen to stay in lockdown to avoid giving coronavirus a “second chance”.

So, is there a lockdown exit strategy? Has a coronavirus traffic light system been made? And what is it? Here’s everything you need to know:

What is the coronavirus lockdown traffic light system?

Believed to be drawn up by the Government’s scientists, the system is three phases of how the UK shutdown will start to ease in the next four weeks.

The red phase sees a partial lift where small shops, warehouses and hairdressers can reopen. Next, the amber phase, will see small businesses open plus some social distancing measures lifted and even potentially schools reopening.

The green phase will see most other things open but things like wearing a mask on public will be compulsory.

What has the Government said about the lockdown exit strategy?

Michael Gove has denied the traffic light system exists and has revealed there are some tests that need to be passed before they can even consider lifting lockdown.

At the moment, they haven’t revealed any strategy on lifting lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown on 23 March, telling the public that it would be reviewed every three weeks.