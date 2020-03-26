Coronavirus lockdown: Police will use random checkpoints to stop drivers

North Yorkshire Police said it will use checkpoints to stop vehicles and ask drivers if their journey is essential.

Officers will ask motorists where they are going, why they are going there, and reminding them of the message to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

On Monday Boris Johnson put the nation into lockdown as part of a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

He warned that police would issue fines to those found disobeying the new rules and several forces have been stopping members of the public.

North Yorkshire's Assistant Chief Constable Mike Walker, said: "The new and significant restrictions announced by the Prime Minister on Monday evening spell out very clearly what each and every one of us must do to save lives. The message is clear and the warning stark. Stay at home, save lives.

"These are the lives of the people we know and love. Our partners, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, grandparents.

"You may never be in such a position again where your simple actions will lead directly to saving lives."

The force said the checkpoints will be unannounced and could appear anywhere any time.

Around 500 extra British Transport Police have been deployed to train stations to check people are only making essential trips.

While, police in Cornwall were among the first forces to stop vehicles to make sure drivers had valid reasons for leaving their homes.

Members of the public in Newquay spotted 'roadblocks' in place, less than 24 hours after the Prime Minister's announcement.