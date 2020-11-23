Coronavirus lockdown: What are tier 3 rules and restrictions and what areas are in it?

Tier 3 coronavirus rules are the strictest in the country. Picture: PA

What are the new Covid lockdown rules for tier 3? What’s happening to pubs, gyms and shops? And what areas and regions are in tier 3? New restrictions confirmed.

Boris Johnson and the Government have confirmed England will be heading back into a tougher tier system once lockdown 2 ends on December 2.

It’s also been revealed that more areas and regions in the UK will be following the coronavirus rules as set out by the tiers then there were before in order to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.

With more places expected to face the toughest of restrictions in tier 3, the highest Covid alert level, here’s a look at the rules and restrictions and the areas in the tier.

Covid rules: Can I travel between tiers?

Also, what’s happening with pubs, shops and gyms in tier 3? Here's what we know about tier 3:

Tier 3 travel: Journeys outside the area are advised against. Picture: PA

What are the coronavirus rules for tier 3?

The highest of the coronavirus alert level system, those in tier 3 areas will not be allowed to see anyone outside their household or support bubble both in and outdoors. However, the rule of 6 will apply in open, public spaces.

Wedding ceremonies are cancelled and people are advised against travelling outside their tier unless absolutely necessary. This also means overnight stays should be avoided.

Tier 3 rules also means pubs and restaurants will remain closed. Picture: PA

What are the rules for pubs, shops and gyms in tier 3?

Under new lockdown tier 3 rules, pubs will only be able to operate on a takeaway basis, the same as restaurants.

Cinemas, and all indoor entertainment, will be closed. It’s believed all non-essential shops will be allowed to open too. All tier 3 areas will follow uniform rules.

Which areas are in tier 3 coronavirus lockdown?

All areas to be placed in tier 3 will be decided before the end of the week.

Hull, Oldham, Newcastle, Leeds and Scarborough are some of the areas thought to be at high risk.

Before lockdown, East, North and West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire were all in tier 3.