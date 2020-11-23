Coronavirus lockdown: What are tier 3 rules and restrictions and what areas are in it?

23 November 2020, 16:00

Tier 3 coronavirus rules are the strictest in the country
Tier 3 coronavirus rules are the strictest in the country. Picture: PA

What are the new Covid lockdown rules for tier 3? What’s happening to pubs, gyms and shops? And what areas and regions are in tier 3? New restrictions confirmed.

Boris Johnson and the Government have confirmed England will be heading back into a tougher tier system once lockdown 2 ends on December 2.

It’s also been revealed that more areas and regions in the UK will be following the coronavirus rules as set out by the tiers then there were before in order to keep the spread of the virus to a minimum.

With more places expected to face the toughest of restrictions in tier 3, the highest Covid alert level, here’s a look at the rules and restrictions and the areas in the tier.

Covid rules: Can I travel between tiers?

Also, what’s happening with pubs, shops and gyms in tier 3? Here's what we know about tier 3:

Tier 3 travel: Journeys outside the area are advised against
Tier 3 travel: Journeys outside the area are advised against. Picture: PA

What are the coronavirus rules for tier 3?

The highest of the coronavirus alert level system, those in tier 3 areas will not be allowed to see anyone outside their household or support bubble both in and outdoors. However, the rule of 6 will apply in open, public spaces.

Wedding ceremonies are cancelled and people are advised against travelling outside their tier unless absolutely necessary. This also means overnight stays should be avoided.

Tier 3 rules also means pubs and restaurants will remain closed
Tier 3 rules also means pubs and restaurants will remain closed. Picture: PA

What are the rules for pubs, shops and gyms in tier 3?

Under new lockdown tier 3 rules, pubs will only be able to operate on a takeaway basis, the same as restaurants.

Cinemas, and all indoor entertainment, will be closed. It’s believed all non-essential shops will be allowed to open too. All tier 3 areas will follow uniform rules.

Which areas are in tier 3 coronavirus lockdown?

All areas to be placed in tier 3 will be decided before the end of the week.

Hull, Oldham, Newcastle, Leeds and Scarborough are some of the areas thought to be at high risk.

Before lockdown, East, North and West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire were all in tier 3.

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Some football fans were allowed to return to watch Brighton play Chelsea as part of a pilot event in August

Outdoor sports stadiums allowed 4,000 spectators when lockdown ends
Boris Johnson

Watch live: Boris Johnson unveils Covid Winter Plan to MPs

Kent police issued an urgent warning after the shell was discovered

Police issue alert over fears someone took metre-long 'wartime shell' home
Shamima Begum

Shamima Begum case has 'wide implications' for other IS brides, lawyer tells LBC
Boris Johnson will be holding a news conference later today

Coronavirus LIVE: PM confirms post-lockdown Tier system in Covid Winter Plan
Vegans are more likely to suffer fractures than meat eaters, the study has suggested

Vegans more likely to suffer broken bones, study suggests

Boris Johnson, pictured visiting the Oxford vaccine centre, is to outline plans for new Tiers later

Oxford vaccine milestone hailed ahead of PM’s winter Covid plan
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Hackney on Sunday night

Woman fighting for life after shooting in Hackney, east London
Boris Johnson has confirmed England will be divided into three tiers to beat coronavirus

Covid lockdown postcode checker: Check your area's coronavirus alert level and tier restrictions
Travelling between coronavirus tiers has certain rules and restrictions across the country

Covid rules: Can I travel between tiers?