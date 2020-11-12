Mainland Greece removed from travel corridor list with Iceland and UAE among new additions

12 November 2020, 18:01

Anyone returning from Saturday will be required to self-isolate
Anyone returning from Saturday will be required to self-isolate. Picture: PA

The whole of mainland Greece has been removed from the UK’s travel corridor list, the government has confirmed.

This means anyone arriving into the country from Greece from 4am on Saturday will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

However, it does not include arrivals from Corfu, Crete, Rhodes, Zakynthos and Kos, which will all remain on the corridor list.

Making the announcement on Thursday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also confirmed that the current travel ban to Denmark would be extended for another 14 days.

READ MORE: Economy bounces back 15.5% after spring coronavirus lockdown

Iceland and the United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, are among the list of nations to be added back on to the safe list, also from 4am on Saturday.

The full list consists of: Bahrain, Chile, Iceland, Cambodia, Laos, UAE, Qatar and the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Mr Shapps then used his update to remind people in England of the current lockdown measures, which stipulate that no travel should be taken outside of the home, except for a very limited number of exceptions.

READ MORE: 'R' number 'drops below 1 in the UK,' according to Covid study app

It comes as the UK recorded another 33,470 coronavirus cases on Friday - the highest ever daily increase.

This is compared to the 22,950 cases recorded in the 24 hours prior, and brings the total number of cases to 1,290,195.

The daily number of deaths has not yet been released; however, the UK became the first country in the EU to surpass the grim milestone of 50,000 deaths on Wednesday.

