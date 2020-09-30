Breaking News

Major Covid-19 outbreak reported in Royal Glamorgan Hospital, Wales

Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Wales, has reported 82 cases of coronavirus. Picture: Google

Significant restrictions have been put in place at a hospital in Wales following a major Covid-19 outbreak.

Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant, Wales, has reported 82 cases of coronavirus - some of which have been linked to transmission within the hospital itself.

From 2pm today, planned surgeries (with the exceptions of a very small number of urgent cancer cases which have been clinically prioritised) will be temporarily suspended, and adult emergency patients will be instead sent to either Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil, or the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The Emergency Department will remain open for walk-in patients and those who can be treated in ambulatory care department.

There is no change to the paediatric department in the hospital.

Paul Mears, CEO of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said: “We recognise the concern that these temporary changes will cause and would like to assure our patients and communities that managing this outbreak is our key priority.

“Our teams continue to work to take all necessary measures to achieve this and we have taken range of swift and decisive actions to try to manage this outbreak which include immediate closure of affected wards, risk assessments of affected and at-risk wards, reviews of infection prevention and control measures and their implementation, increased testing of healthcare staff and testing of all hospital admissions.

“These decisions have not been taken lightly, and we understand that they will impact our patients, their families, our staff and partner organisations. However, the safety of our patients and staff is of the utmost importance and we believe this is the right course of action, based on the professional advice given to us.

“It’s important to state that Royal Glamorgan Hospital is still open for patients requiring emergency department services, although we would encourage everyone at this time to consider where alternative services can provide the care suitable for their needs such as the NHS 111 Wales website, minor injury units and GP services. Details can be found on our website.

“We will provide further advice and guidance within the next 24 hours and will continue to communicate widely with our communities, patients, stakeholders and colleagues to ensure everyone is aware of the temporary changes and what this means for accessing services at Royal Glamorgan Hospital.

“We remain grateful to all members of our community who are continuing to adhere to the guidance in order to help control the spread of this virus by wearing of facemasks, washing hands regularly and maintaining a 2m distance between people.”

