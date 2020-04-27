The Matt Hancock Phone-In: Tuesday at 8am - Watch live

Exclusive

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is answering questions from LBC listeners in the first phone-in with a Cabinet minister since the coronavirus crisis began.

Mr Hancock will take calls from members of the public tomorrow at 8am about whatever questions people want to ask him about the UK's response to Covid-19.

So whether it's on testing, the lockdown, facemasks or anything else, this is your chance to question the Health Secretary on the most serious public health issue any of us have ever witnessed.

The Health Secretary spoke to Nick Ferrari last week and insisted he's very confident they will meet the target of 100,000 coronavirus by Thursday's deadline.

And he dismissed speculation that the UK will require people to wear facemasks to go out in public - as is the case in a number of other countries - saying evidence they are helpful in stopping the virus is "extremely weak".

