New Welsh coronavirus rules: Are hotels open and what are the new alcohol restrictions?

30 November 2020, 14:03 | Updated: 30 November 2020, 15:20

First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed tough new coronavirus rules in Wales
First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed tough new coronavirus rules in Wales

By Zoe Adams

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed tough new Welsh lockdown rules for pubs, restaurants and other sectors in the hospitality - here are the new restrictions.

Coronavirus rules in Wales have just become tougher as the welsh government has confirmed a ban of alcohol sales in the hospitality sector, plus a closure of indoor activities.

Just weeks after Wales’ firebreak lockdown, their First Minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed their Covid cases are on the increase again and as a result, there will be new and tough lockdown restrictions to follow.

He said that unless action was taken now, the number of people with coronavirus in Welsh hospitals could reach 2,200 by January 12.

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown

From Friday at 18:00, Wales will begin following their new rules. So what are the new coronavirus rules? Are hotels allowed to stay open? And what are the Welsh alcohol restrictions?

Wales alcohol restrictions will come into place on Friday, December 4th
Wales alcohol restrictions will come into place on Friday, December 4th

What are the new Wales alcohol restrictions?

From Friday, December 4, at 18:00, Wales will be forcing pubs and restaurants to close from 6pm.

All sales of alcohol in pubs and restaurants will be completely banned, even if they’re ordering a meal.

After 6pm, venues will be permitted to provide a takeaway food service with soft drinks only.

What other venues will close in Wales following new Covid rules?

Most indoor hospitality venues will be closing including cinemas, bowling alleys, bingo halls, soft play centres and arcades will also be forced to shut.

Outdoor visitor attractions will be allowed to remain open.

Alcohol sales are banned in pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes as part of the new welsh restrictions
Alcohol sales are banned in pubs, restaurants, bars and cafes as part of the new welsh restrictions

Are hotels open in Wales under new lockdown restrictions?

Following the firebreak lockdown, all accommodation, including hotels, were permitted to open, however, there were not many allowances for anyone outside of Wales to travel in. There are also restrictions on residents leaving Wales.

If you already live in Wales and want to travel around, you are advised to do so with caution and to follow the coronavirus rules in place such as socially distancing.

No current update has been given on the latest Covid rules announcement.

