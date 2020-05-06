NHS Covid-19 app: Hands on with the new coronavirus tracing app

By Adrian Sherling

LBC has taken a look through how the new NHS coronavirus tracing app.

The app is a key part of the UK's plan to get the country out of lockdown to help track, trace and test people that may have contracted coronavirus.

The idea is that anyone who has been in close proximity to someone with coronavirus symptoms is alerted and has to get tested. If the result is positive, they will need to self-isolate, but otherwise, they can go back to work.

It's being tested first on the Isle of Wight with a view to being rolled out around the country in the next 2-3 weeks.

LBC asked Isle of Wight resident Omar Lakhssassi to go hands-on with the NHS Covid-19 app to see how it works.

LBC took a walk-through with the new NHS Covid-19 app. Picture: LBC

How does the NHSX app work?

It will be downloaded on to smartphones and use bluetooth technology to work out when other app users are in close enough proximity to potentially spread the virus.

The data is recorded under an anonymous ID, rather than by the person's name.

If and when someone starts showing symptoms, or tests positive for Covid-19, they are able to share that on the app.

The app then sends a notification warning of possible infection to all those phone users to have come in requisite proximity recently.

