Nick Ferrari's message to Matt Hancock: Stop telling nurses how much PPE to wear

Nick Ferrari had a strong message to the Health Secretary: It doesn't fall to you to tell a nurse how much protective kit they have to wear.

In Friday's coronavirus press conference, Matt Hancock promised to get enough PPE kit to everyone who needed it, but urged doctors and nurses to re-use it and treat it like a precious resource.

Mr Hancock said: "There's enough PPE to go around. But only if it's used in line with our guidance. We need everyone to treat PPE like the precious resource that it is.

"That means only using it when there's a clinical need and not using more than is needed.

"The new guidance included the clinical advice that many items of PPE can be used for a whole session, not changed after each individual patients. Everyone is still protected, but there is enough PPE to go around."

Nick Ferrari had a message to Matt Hancock over his comments to nurses. Picture: LBC / PA

But a frustrated Nick Ferrari told him: "Respectfully Secretary of State, it does not fall to you to tell a nurse how much kit he or she wants to wear.

"The fact that every Thursday night we go out and ring bells, bang drums and applaud, the fact that you are questioning whether a nurse wants another gown or mask is not a good look."

Watch his full message at the top of the page.