Nick Ferrari presses Culture Sec on why government won't tell us lockdown will be extended

The UK's lockdown is certain to be extended - but why won't the government be open about that, Nick Ferrari asked the Culture Secretary?

Boris Johnson originally announced a three-week period in which people should stay in their houses, which is due to to end on Monday.

With the UK recording a record number of coronavirus deaths yesterday, that lockdown period is certain to be extended - probably until at least the end of April.

And yet the government still haven't confirmed this. Speaking to Oliver Dowden, Nick Ferrari wanted to know why they couldn't be clearer with the public.

He said: "We said that after about three weeks we would review it again. Cobra will meet today in order to determine the process for that review which will happen next week."

But Nick told him: "But we know what the answer is going to be, don't we Secretary?"

Nick Ferrari asked the Culture Secretary why they won't tell us the lockdown will be extended. Picture: LBC / PA

Mr Dowden insisted: "Well, given that we are just starting to see this strategy working as we heard yesterday from evidence, the curve is beginning to flatten, there's not the sort of acceleration you would expect, that will point towards this staying in place.

"But we did say we would review it after three weeks and that's what we're doing.

"But to be clear, the advice stays in place. It stays in place for this sunny Easter weekend. While having the minor inconvenience of staying at home, I'll be thinking of the huge sacrifice being made by the NHS staff and workers day-in, day-out."

Nick then challenged the Culture Secretary on whether the government can reach their target of 100,000 tests per day - and why MPs are being given an extra £10,000 to support them while they are working from home.

Watch the full interview at the top of the page.