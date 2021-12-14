Exclusive

No in-person PCR tests available across whole of England, LBC can reveal

14 December 2021, 11:52 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 12:17

There are no available in-person PCR tests across the whole of England.
There are no available in-person PCR tests across the whole of England. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Ben Kentish

There are currently no available PCR tests across the whole of England's walk-in and drive-through sites, LBC can reveal.

According to the NHS website there are no PCR test slots available across the whole of England - unless you are an essential worker.

You can however order some at home PCR testing kits - but these remain scarce.

There are tests available in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, however.

It comes as lateral flow tests ran out on the Government's website for a second day running - the day that daily testing comes into force for close contacts of a Covid case.

This story is being updated.

