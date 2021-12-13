Breaking News

At least one person has died with Omicron, PM confirms

By Sophie Barnett

Boris Johnson has said that at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with the Omicron variant of coronavirus, as he urged Brits to come forward and get jabbed.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, in west London, the Prime Minister said: "Sadly yes Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that's something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters."

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said confirmation of the first person to have died with the Omicron variant "underlines the seriousness of the situation".

Boris Johnson during a visit to the Stow Health Vaccination centre in central London. Picture: Alamy

He tweeted: "The awful news of the UK's first Omicron death underlines the seriousness of the situation and my heart goes out to their family and friends.

"This is why the booster rollout is so vital and public health measures are necessary to reduce its spread."

This story is being updated