Phased reopening of schools: Are primary schools reopening? And what is the phased return?

Boris Johnson has confirmed there is a preliminary plan for a phased reopening of schools, but what is it? And when will secondary schools reopen?

During the most recent lockdown review, May 10, Boris Johnson confirmed they had a plan in place to reopen primary schools should there be continued progress on the coronavirus pandemic.

Detailing a phased reopening of schools this year, the Prime Minister insisted we could see pupils return to the class room around June should the outbreak remain under control.

So what is a phased reopening of schools? Are primary schools going back first? And when are secondary schools reopening? Here's what Boris Johnson said:

When will schools reopen? And what is the phased reopening?

Boris Johnson believes that by June 1st, the earliest, they may be at a stage where they can consider a phased reopening of primary schools - meaning only some years of schools will be returning at a time.

Boris added: “We will shortly be setting out detailed guidance on how to make it work in schools and shops and on transport.”

When will primary and secondary schools be reopening?

To begin with, Boris’ plan at the moment suggests pupils will return in stages, beginning with reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

If you’re in secondary school and face exams next year, there is a plan to get them some time with teachers before the summer holidays.