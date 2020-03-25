Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

The Prince of Wales has tested positive. Picture: PA

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

The heir to the throne's office confirmed that the 71-year-old had been diagnosed with coronavirus in a statement released this morning.

A spokesman said: "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

"The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

The Queen has left London for Windsor Castle on Thursday, as she socially distances herself amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Monarch left Buckingham Palace to go to her Berkshire home a week earlier than she normally would at this time of year, and is expected to remain there beyond the Easter period.

Charles's last public engagement was on March 12, but he did have a number of private meetings with Highgrove and Duchy individuals, all of whom have been made aware.

A source said his doctor's most conservative estimate was that the prince was contagious on March 13.

They added that Charles has not seen the Queen since before March 13.

A small number of people living and working at Birkhall are remaining at the residence and self-isolating.

