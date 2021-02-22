Pubs and restaurants to open in mid-April under PM's plan to lift lockdown

22 February 2021, 16:20

The PM has revealed a plan for reopening hospitality venues
The PM has revealed a plan for reopening hospitality venues. Picture: PA
Rachael Kennedy

By Rachael Kennedy

Pubs and restaurants will begin a staggered reopening from mid-April at the earliest if coronavirus conditions have been met, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister revealed on Monday that hospitality venues would be able reopen for outdoor service in the second step of his four-step roadmap out of lockdown - beginning no earlier than 12 April.

This date will be confirmed at a later time and will be decided using five weeks of data on COVID-19 and the effect of the vaccines during Step 1 of the relaxation of rules.

Step 1, for instance, will see all schools reopening from 8 March and a change to restrictions on meeting outside from 29 March.

Should all go well during another five weeks of Step 2, Mr Johnson said this would be enough to move to the third stage, allowing for indoor hospitality to resume.

Unlike previous lifts to lockdown, there will be no requirement to buy a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks, nor will there be a curfew.

There will, however, be a requirement for table service, ie: people will need to order, eat and drink while seated.

This step will come into effect no earlier than 17 May.

After another five weeks of monitoring COVID transmission and vaccine efficacy, Mr Johnson said we may reach the final stage of his plan to lift lockdown.

Under Step 4, all legal limits on social contact would be removed. Nightclubs would also be allowed to reopen.

This will happen no earlier than 21 June.

