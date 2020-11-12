'R' number 'drops below 1 in the UK,' according to Covid study app

12 November 2020, 14:02

The COVID study app estimates more than half a million people currently have symptoms in the UK
The COVID study app estimates more than half a million people currently have symptoms in the UK. Picture: PA

The reproduction 'R' rate of coronavirus may have dropped below 1 across the UK, scientists monitoring a COVID-19 study app have said.

Tim Spector, the principal investigator of the ZOE Covid symptom app, said its data had revealed on Thursday that the R number may have dropped to 0.9 across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, he added, the situation in the Midlands was "getting worse".

"We expect long lag before deaths drop," Mr Spector also warned in his update on Twitter. "Need to be wary of disease moving from population to hospital and care homes as happened in late spring."

READ MORE: UK Covid-19 deaths pass 50,000

The ZOE app, which tracks coronavirus throughout the UK and uses specialist analysis from scientists at King's College London, is not the provider of the official R number - but may provide an early idea of the effect extra restrictions have had.

According to current government data, the R number is actually between 1.1 and 1.3.

The latest data was released as the UK became the first country in Europe to surpass the grim milestone of 50,000 deaths to coronavirus.

This was after another 595 people died with the disease on Wednesday - the highest daily figure in months.

READ MORE: Economy bounces back 15.5% after spring coronavirus lockdown

Separate figures, meanwhile, published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths when COVID-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with deaths reported in recent days, show this total toll is actually closer to 65,000 deaths involving the virus.

A further 22,950 lab-confirmed cases were also confirmed as of 9am Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 1,256,725.

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

NHS

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

This is the moment police broke up a makeshift gym in Harlow, Essex

Moment police break up makeshift outdoor gym in Essex

File photo: Stonehenge in Wiltshire

Transport Secretary approves plans for controversial Stonehenge tunnel
File photo: A view of almost deserted Pall Mall East in central London

Two men arrested on Pall Mall on suspicion of terror offence

Alok Sharma will be leading today's press conference

Coronavirus UK: What time is the Downing Street press conference today?
Lucy Letby, 30 appeared in court today charged with the murders of eight babies and the attempted murder of another ten

Children's nurse appears in court charged with murder of eight babies
Left to right: Gladys Lewis, Dean Lewis, Darren Lewis

Family who lost three loved ones to covid in five days targeted by vile trolls
Black and Asian people are up to twice as likely to catch coronavirus, a study has found

Black and Asian people 'up to twice as likely to contract coronavirus'
Andreas Mishli said he is certain he is doing the right thing by keeping his gym open

London gym owner tells of police blockade after he refused to close in lockdown
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Coronavirus: What is an RNA vaccine and how does it work?

A healthcare worker peeps out of a pop-up Covid testing centre in New York

New York announces strict new measures to tackle Covid-19