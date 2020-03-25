Royal correspondent gives update on Prince Charles after he tests positive for coronavirus

25 March 2020, 12:29 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 12:47

By Adrian Sherling

The Evening Standard's Royal Correspondent has given LBC the latest update on Prince Charles after he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales's office confirmed that the 71-year-old had been diagnosed with coronavirus in a statement released this morning.

A spokesman said: "He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

Robert Jobson told James O'Brien that Prince Charles had not seen the Queen since 12th March, meaning that her 14-day period of concern over symptoms will expire tomorrow.

He added it's difficult to know where the Prince contracted the disease, but pointed out he was sitting opposite Prince Albert of Monaco at a climate change conference recently - and he came down with the virus.

Prince Charles had stopped shaking hands when he met people on Royal duty
Prince Charles had stopped shaking hands when he met people on Royal duty. Picture: PA

Mr Jobson said: "He flew up with the Duchess to their home in Scotland on Sunday, not on a commercial flight, but an RAF flight.

"He was tested on Monday after getting mild symptoms. He's up, he's as well as he could be expected.

"They are self-isolating with a small team, not going into the local community.

"Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, hasn't got the virus, she is self-isolating away from him and hopefully she won't get the virus. The Prince of Wales is a very fit man and I would fully expect him to come through this.

"He last had contact with Her Majesty The Queen on 12th March, that was also the last time he had any public engagements. And they are saying the Queen is in good health."

