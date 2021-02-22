Rule of six: What is it and does it include babies and children?

The rule of six will be returning at the end of March at the earliest. Picture: PA

By Rachael Kennedy

The rule of six is set to return as part of Boris Johnson's roadmap to relieving England of its third national coronavirus lockdown.

This means people will be able to meet outside in groups of up to six or with one other household from 29 March, providing all requirements are met by the latest COVID data.

Different households, however, will still need to practice social distancing and meetings must be in outdoor settings - and can include private gardens.

Anyone in a support bubble will be able to continue their bubble status, and will be counted as part of the same household.

This rule of six will alter slightly where children are concerned.

All children from 29 March will be able to access outdoor childcare and supervised activities, while parent and child groups will have a limit of 15 attendees.

Children under five years old will not be counted.

"Guidance will set out how people can see others safely: the evidence is clear that this is safest to do in the open air, at a safe distance, while minimising the frequency of social gatherings and the numbers present wherever possible," said the government's roadmap on Monday.

"It will remain critical - with most people still unprotected by vaccines - that people continue to follow the guidance, use common sense and socially distance from other households."