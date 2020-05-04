Coronavirus lockdown: Rules for reopening businesses and how social distancing will work

Here are the rules and guidelines, including how to social distance, for reopening businesses after lockdown as stated in a draft government plan.

Boris Johnson and the Government are working on a plan to ease the UK lockdown which includes setting up rules and guidelines for reopening businesses.

A draft government document has been revealed which is outlining potential ideas, rules and guidelines the workplace can enforce to help keep workers safe.

What will UK businesses look like after coronavirus lockdown in the UK?

Based on recommendations from bosses, unions and trade representatives, rules such as limiting hot desking, a staggered rota and social distancing in the office are just some of the suggestions to allow workplaces to reopen again.

So what are the rules for reopening UK businesses following lockdown? And how will social distancing work in an office? Here’s what we know:

What are the rules and guidelines for reopening the workplace after UK lockdown?

Boris Johnson is expected to reveal how the UK will ease their way out of lockdown during his three-week review and going back to work should be a part of it.

In the draft documents, there are a list of rules and guidelines in place to make reopening the workplace safe. This includes staggered shift times, protective screens where necessary and continued working from home where possible.

Workplace risk assessments will be asked to be carried for employers with more than five staff and company canteens will remain closed.

However, it seems unlikely that many business will be able to reopen as quickly as they would like.

How will social distancing in the work place work?

Keeping two meters apart will be a rule offices will need to stick to should they reopen. Bosses must use floor tape or sticked to mark out the distance if necessary too.

However, in places like shops and food suppliers, where a distance is hard to maintain, protective screens must be put up.