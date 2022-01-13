Breaking News

Self-isolation for fully-vaccinated people with Covid slashed from seven days to five

13 January 2022, 12:26 | Updated: 13 January 2022, 12:55

Sajid Javid announced to MPs that self-isolation is being cut
Sajid Javid announced to MPs that self-isolation is being cut. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The self-isolation period for fully-vaccinated people who test positive for Covid is to be cut from seven days to five, the Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced.

Addressing the House of Commons, Mr Javid said data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) suggested the majority of people were safe to leave isolation after five days provided they received two negative lateral flow tests first.

"UKHSA data shows that around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five and we want to use the testing capacity that we've built up to help these people leave isolation safely," the Health Secretary told MPs.

"After reviewing all of the evidence, we've made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to five full days in England.

"From Monday, people can test twice before they go - leaving isolation at the start of day six.

"These two tests are critical to these balanced and proportionate plans, and I'd urge everyone to take advantage of the capacity we have built up in tests so we can restore the freedoms to this country while we're keeping everyone safe."

Previously, fully-vaccinated individuals infected with the virus had to isolate for a maximum of 10 days - but it was cut to seven if they received two negative lateral flow tests, 24 hours apart, on day six and seven.

There are hopes the latest change will help alleviate pressure on services that have been struggling due to high staff absences.

In Wales the self-isolation period remains at seven days, with a spokesperson from the Welsh Government saying: "We will be guided by the evidence and look forward to seeing the clinical evidence that has informed this decision."

