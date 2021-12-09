The un-masked singer: Plan B loophole means some shoppers won't need face masks

By Megan Hinton

A "ludicrous" loophole in the Government's 'Plan B' measures means shoppers will be exempt from wearing a face covering if they walk around singing.

Under new 'Plan B' measures, coming into force on Friday, it will be compulsory for people to wear a face covering in indoor settings including cinemas, theatres and shops.

But in a "ludicrous" loophole to the law, shoppers will not be required to wear a mask if they walk around singing.

The exception to the rule was implemented to allow those attending a place of worship to remove their masks when singing carols or hymns, but they would be required to wear a mask during the service.

Asked whether a shopper could therefore remove their mask in Tesco if they were singing, it was confirmed that would be within the rules, as would removing the mask to sing in a theatre.

Bur Downing Street has said it would be "hard to justify" shoppers having a "reasonable excuse" to remove their masks to sing in supermarkets under new Plan B rules.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We were absolutely clear there is a reasonable excuse required for someone who is seeking to do that.

"Whilst it wouldn't be for me to say, I think it would be hard to justify. These rules are set to be balanced and proportionate, we've seen how the public are responsible ... and we're confident they will continue to be so.

"It might be for the police to decide what is appropriate, as has been the case throughout the pandemic."

He continued: "I would urge, as the public has been throughout, to be responsible and sensible, and that is what we have seen.

"It's about striking the right balance. We recognise that whenever you're deciding which measures or restrictions to introduce, you do need to draw appropriate balance."

The mask singing loophole is not the only new measure to perplex members of the public.

Under 'Plan B' measures people are being told to work from home "if they can" from next week, but Mr Johnson said it was still possible for Christmas parties to go ahead.

And the guidance would not stop colleagues gathering at a pub to do their jobs.

Whilst face coverings are required in shops and public transport they are not required in gyms, bars or restaurants.

Officials confirmed the focus on the rules was to reduce the transmission risk from the commute and within the workplace.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Obviously, we have, sadly, been in this position before and employers and employee, by and large, have demonstrated that they're able to work together and come up with an agreement recognising both business need and also the needs of individuals and personal life circumstances."