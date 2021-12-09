The un-masked singer: Plan B loophole means some shoppers won't need face masks

9 December 2021, 16:37 | Updated: 9 December 2021, 17:11

The Un-masked singer: 'Ludicrous' Plan B loophole means singing shoppers won't need face masks
A loophole in the 'Plan B' covid restrictions has been branded "ludicrous". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A "ludicrous" loophole in the Government's 'Plan B' measures means shoppers will be exempt from wearing a face covering if they walk around singing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Under new 'Plan B' measures, coming into force on Friday, it will be compulsory for people to wear a face covering in indoor settings including cinemas, theatres and shops.

But in a "ludicrous" loophole to the law, shoppers will not be required to wear a mask if they walk around singing.

The exception to the rule was implemented to allow those attending a place of worship to remove their masks when singing carols or hymns, but they would be required to wear a mask during the service.

Asked whether a shopper could therefore remove their mask in Tesco if they were singing, it was confirmed that would be within the rules, as would removing the mask to sing in a theatre.

Read more: Fuming Tory MPs threaten revolt over Covid rules that order WFH but allow Xmas parties

Read more: Boris backlash: Three parties probed as pressure grows on PM over Xmas scandal

Bur Downing Street has said it would be "hard to justify" shoppers having a "reasonable excuse" to remove their masks to sing in supermarkets under new Plan B rules.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We were absolutely clear there is a reasonable excuse required for someone who is seeking to do that.

"Whilst it wouldn't be for me to say, I think it would be hard to justify. These rules are set to be balanced and proportionate, we've seen how the public are responsible ... and we're confident they will continue to be so.

"It might be for the police to decide what is appropriate, as has been the case throughout the pandemic."

He continued: "I would urge, as the public has been throughout, to be responsible and sensible, and that is what we have seen.

"It's about striking the right balance. We recognise that whenever you're deciding which measures or restrictions to introduce, you do need to draw appropriate balance."

The mask singing loophole is not the only new measure to perplex members of the public.

Under 'Plan B' measures people are being told to work from home "if they can" from next week, but Mr Johnson said it was still possible for Christmas parties to go ahead.

Read more: Up to seven Government Christmas parties held while Brits isolated, it is claimed

Read more: Pressure mounts on Met chief over decision not to investigate No10 party claims

And the guidance would not stop colleagues gathering at a pub to do their jobs.

Whilst face coverings are required in shops and public transport they are not required in gyms, bars or restaurants.

Officials confirmed the focus on the rules was to reduce the transmission risk from the commute and within the workplace.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "Obviously, we have, sadly, been in this position before and employers and employee, by and large, have demonstrated that they're able to work together and come up with an agreement recognising both business need and also the needs of individuals and personal life circumstances."

More Hot Topics

See more More Hot Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Donald Trump

Immigration

NHS

Latest News

See more Latest News

Three women have been fined for attending gatherings on Decmeber 18, 2020

Three women fined for parties on same day as alleged Downing St Xmas gathering
Alec Baldwin has claimed the set where Halyna Hutchins was killed was not "dangerous" or "chaotic"

Rust film set not 'dangerous' or 'chaotic' despite crew member's death, says Alec Baldwin
Ex-Met standards boss furies listeners saying no 'public interest' in No10 party investigation

Ex-Met standards boss enrages LBC listeners saying 'no public interest' in No10 Xmas party
Plan B could be introduced for winter.

What is the UK's Covid-19 Christmas 'Plan B'?

Boris Johnson is accused of "lying" to the public over his Downing Street flat refurbishment.

PM faces questions over whether he misled probe into Downing St flat refurb
Seven parties are reported to have taken place.

Up to seven Government Christmas parties held while Brits isolated, it is claimed
An MP told LBC Cressida Dick should have demanded evidence from the very beginning

Pressure mounts on Met chief over decision not to investigate No10 party claims
The couple have had their second child together.

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie 'delighted' as they announce birth of baby daughter
John Sweeney returns with 'Hunting Ghislaine: The Trial'

Hunting Ghislaine: The Trial - John Sweeney returns

An official inquiry will investigate three alleged conservative staff parties

Boris backlash: Three parties probed as pressure grows on PM over Xmas scandal