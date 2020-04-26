Sir Mo Farah encourages UK to stay strong during lockdown

Mo Farah tells LBC what he'll be doing instead of the cancelled London Marathon Mo Farah tells LBC what he'll be doing instead of the cancelled London Marathon. Posted by LBC on Saturday, 25 April 2020

By Seán Hickey

In an exclusive with LBC, Sir Mo Farah spoke about how he is coping with lockdown, and sent a message to key workers.

The London Marathon was due to take place today but has been pushed back to at least October because of the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke to LBC to share how he's coping with lockdown and what people can do if they've trained for the marathon, only to have it cancelled.

The double Olympic gold medallist told LBC that he was continuing to train and raise money for Save the Children although the marathon has been cancelled. Sir Mo had a message for people struggling through lockdown, insisting that "we can only listen to government advice".

For those who have found themselves putting in the work for the marathon only for it to be cancelled, he insisted that he himself knows what it's like to have a race cancelled that all your work has gone into, but stressed that it is "beyond our control" and suggested people should set up to prepare for another race in the next six months.

Sir Mo believed it is "important we set ourselves a goal" especially during these difficult times. He reiterated that it is "a big test right now" but told LBC that "we're all in the same boat" during this pandemic.

Sir Mo Farah told LBC that the whole world is in the same boat. Picture: PA

When asked how he was coping with the lockdown, Sir Mo said that he is very grateful while outside, and always remains aware of how lucky he is to have space to breathe during lockdown as he remains mindful of families living in small flats that aren't as lucky as him.

Sir Mo's goal after lockdown is of course, to "start racing again" and pointed out that the "Olympics being delayed gives me another year to prepare for more races". The double Olympic champion was visibly itching to get back on the track and told us just how much he was waiting to get back to work.

Sir Mo Farah was asked if he had a message for key workers during this time of crisis, to which he gave his thanks to "people out there making a difference".

He was taken aback by the hard work of these key workers out in the world "putting their lives at risk" for the good of the country.

