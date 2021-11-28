Spain bans all unvaccinated Brits from visiting amid Omicron fears

28 November 2021, 12:55 | Updated: 28 November 2021, 13:28

Shoppers wear masks in Barcelona's Christmas market
Shoppers wear masks in Barcelona's Christmas market. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Spain has banned all unvaccinated British visitors from entering the country from Wednesday due to concerns about the new Omicron Covid variant.

Previously people were allowed entry into Spain with proof of a negative test result and completion of a Spanish passenger locator form.

From 1 December people will also need proof of a Covid-19 vaccination.

A spokeswoman for Spain’s Industry, Trade and Tourism said the move would not affect the estimated 300,000 Brits with residency in Spain.

A UK Government update said: “The Spanish Government requires all arrivals to Spain from the UK (excluding children under the age of 12 years old) to present on entry proof of being fully vaccinated.”

Israel has already said it will ban the entry of all foreigners into the country for 14 days.

There have been two confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK, in Nottingham and Brentwood, in Essex. Contacts of Omicron cases will have to self-isolate for 10 days, even if they are vaccinated.

Read more: Compulsory mask wearing and travel testing come into force in England on Tuesday

Boris Johnson also announced yesterday that everybody coming in  to the UK from abroad will have to quarantine until they receive a negative result from a PCR test.

The measures come into effect from 4am on Tuesday.

Mask use in England is also being toughened up, with face coverings being made compulsory again on public transport and in shops from Tuesday.

