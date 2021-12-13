PM faces rebellion from almost 70 Tory MPs over Covid passports

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson is facing what could be the largest rebellion of his premiership this week, with almost 70 Tory MPs reportedly against the imposition of extra coronavirus measures.

The Prime Minister, who is already facing fury over alleged Covid rule breaking in No10 last Christmas, is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

Some Tories have reacted with dismay, with tens of backbenchers said to be particularly concerned over plans for mandatory Covid passports for large venues.

READ MORE: Work from home guidance reintroduced in England amid spiralling Omicron cases

EXPLAINED: Covid-19 booster jabs: Who is eligible and how can you book?

Covid passports, which are set to be imposed from Wednesday, require proof of double vaccination or a negative test for access to certain venues like nightclubs.

Mr Johnson is expected to face a substantial rebellion when three separate votes take place on Plan B measures on Tuesday.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, questioned how the Government "has presided over such a disastrous assault on liberty?"

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, he said: "This train will go on until someone has the presence of mind to pull the communication cord.

"So as well as debating Plan B measures, we should be asking ourselves whether we want to restore the dignity of controlling our own lives or not. It's time for this to end."

Other Tory MPs who are opposed include Steve Baker, David Davis, Tobias Elwood and Ester McVey - however, with the support of the Labour Party, MPs are still likely to pass the measures.

It comes as the target for giving every adult a booster jab was brought forward by a month over fears of a "tidal wave of Omicron" that could cause "very many deaths".

Mr Johnson, in a pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday evening, said Britain "must urgently reinforce our wall of vaccine protection" as he set the new deadline of jabbing everyone over 18 by the new year.

He said scientists had discovered that two doses of a vaccine is "simply not enough" to prevent the spread of the new variant and that the NHS could be overwhelmed.

Every adult over 18 in England who has had a second dose of a vaccine at least three months ago will be able to have their booster from Monday.

Meanwhile, the UK Covid alert level has been raised to Level 4, up from Level 3, following a rapid increase in Omicron cases.

The UK, as of Sunday, recorded a further 1,239 confirmed cases of the mutation, bringing the total number of cases to 3,137 - a 65% increase from Saturday's total of 1,898.

The Prime Minister is also facing calls to answer allegations he broke Covid rules amid reports his attendance at a No 10 staff quiz could be included in an investigation into Downing Street party claims.

Labour said Mr Johnson "might have misled" MPs after he told the Commons he had been given assurances that social distance regulations were not broken by No 10 last year.

The party is demanding that Mr Johnson attend Parliament on Monday to "fess up" about whether he and staff partied and socialised while restrictions were imposed on the public.