Traffic in London is getting back to normal levels, worried caller warns
23 April 2020, 07:48
A key worker told LBC that traffic levels in London are almost back to pre-lockdown levels.
Brian is a key worker in the construction industry and originally noticed a big fall in traffic.
But he called Nick Ferrari to say that it's getting back to normal again.
He said: "I've just driven from Essex to Brixton and since the new lockdown has been announced for the extra three weeks, it's almost gone back to normal traffic-wise.
"I work in construction for a big company and we're taking so many measures, but no one seems to be.
"I've just driven through London. Day on day, the traffic is increasing.
"When the lockdown was announced, I noticed a big drop. It's crept up, but since the new lockdown announcement, it has increased massively.
"People just seem to be getting back to normal. People at bus stops, close, talking."
Nick agreed with Brian's call, adding: "I noticed on the way home from work yesterday, going out on Upper Thames Street by the river, it wasn't quite back, but the difference was extraordinary.
"It was like someone had switched on a switch yesterday."
Indeed, the government figures yesterday showed that the number of cars on the road for four weeks - since March 25th.
