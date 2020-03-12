Coronavirus UK: Why is Boris Johnson not closing schools? What impact will it have?

Coronavirus and schools: Boris Johnson not closing schools just yet. Picture: PA

Are schools in England closing? What impact would it have? Here’s everything you need to know about the schools closures in England.

Boris Johnson has confirmed there will be no official school closures during the coronavirus outbreak at the moment.

During the coronavirus pandemic speech, where the Prime Minister officially moved the UK to the ‘delay phase’ of the plan to contain the disease - he insisted schools in England will remain open for the time being.

Coronavirus UK school closures: What schools have closed? And will it help?

So why is Boris Johnson keeping schools open? And why will some schools continue to close? Here’s what you need to know:

Boris Johnson said closing schools will have minimal effect. Picture: PA

Are schools in England closing?

Despite Ireland and Italy both making the decision to close schools, Boris Johnson has confirmed all schools in England will remain open.

It is advised that schools “should only close if they’re specifically advised to do so”.

Why is Boris Johnson keeping schools open?

Boris and his advisers said closing schools at this stage is not going to have much effect.

Boris said: “We are not closing schools now - the scientific advice is that this could do more harm than good. We’re keeping this under review and this may change as the disease spread.”

Closing schools would also have a major impact on families and could also mean they need to be looked after by grandparents - the most vulnerable of catching coronavirus.

Coronavirus doesn't seem to affect children as badly as the elderly. Picture: PA

When will schools close because of coronavirus?

If the school has identified cases of coronavirus, the school will close for a deep clean and so they can identify any further cases.

Schools could also close in the future should the outbreak worsen.