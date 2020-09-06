UK coronavirus cases soar by almost 3,000 in highest rise since May

Coronavirus cases have risen by almost 3,000 in a single day. Picture: PA

The UK has recorded 2,988 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the highest rise since the end of May.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 2 additional deaths - taking the UK's total to 41,551 - and 124 more patients admitted to hospital.

There are currently 756 in hospital with Covid-19, 69 of which are on ventilator beds.

Yesterday, only 1,813 cases were confirmed.

Today's figure is the highest number since 23 May, when 2,959 cases were recorded.

Overall, 347,152 cases have been confirmed.

Today's news comes as Bolton is put under tougher coronavirus restrictions, after the city's infection rate rose to 99 cases per 100,000 people per week - making it the highest rate in England

To combat the soaring cases, tougher restrictions have been brought in on public transport, with the council asking people only use it for essential business such as work, school, or hospital appointments.

People are also being asked not to mix with another household, either indoors or outdoors, unless they have formed a support bubble.

Council leader David Greenhalgh and chief executive Tony Oakman said in a joint statement: "It has been a tough period for individuals, families and businesses but we don't want to throw away all our hard work by allowing the infection rate to rise even higher."

