UK coronavirus cases jump by 17,540 - 3,400 more than yesterday

8 October 2020, 16:23 | Updated: 8 October 2020, 16:45

LBC BREAKING
LBC BREAKING.

The UK coronavirus tally has risen by 17,540 - 3,400 more than yesterday's figure.

According to figures from the Department of Health, a further 77 people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 17,540 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 561,815.

The Government also said a further 77 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday. This brings the UK total to 42,592.

Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies show there have now been 58,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Also, there were 3,044 Covid-19 patients in hospital in England as of Thursday, up from 1,995 a week ago, while 368 Covid-19 hospital patients were in ventilation beds, up from 285 a week ago.

A total of 524 patients with confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals in England on Tuesday, compared with 310 a week earlier.

The news comes after doctors warned that 86% of people who tested positive for Covid-19 during lockdown did no have any key symptoms, according to researchers at University College London (UCL).

More to follow...

