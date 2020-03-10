Coronavirus UK death toll: How many people have died so far?

Five cases of death from coronavirus have now been confirmed in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, now has more than 321 cases in the UK, including England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

And within those confirmed virus cases, the UK has now seen five confirmed deaths from coronavirus.

The fourth and fifth case were confirmed on March 9, the latest being a patient in their 70s who had long term health conditions. They died at St Helier Hospital in Sutton, South London.

A woman in her 70s was confirmed to have passed too who was also suffering with underlying health conditions.

The other three cases also all include members of the public over the age of 60 who were suffering with other poor health issues.

To help prevent further spread, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK is likely to move to the delay phase to contain coronavirus.

Boris said: “There’s no hiding from the fact that the coronavirus outbreak will present significant challenges for the UK just as it does in other countries."

He added: "But if we continue to look out for one another, to pull together in a united and national effort, I have no doubt that we can and will rise to that challenge."

The UK are still being advised to wash hands regularly, avoid touching your face, in particular eyes and nose and if you feel any coronavirus symptoms to self-contain and ring 111.