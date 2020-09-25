UK reports new record high of 6,874 daily coronavirus cases

The UK has recorded a new record-high of daily coronavirus cases, marking the second day in a row the daily tally has gone above previous levels.

6,874 new cases confirmed in the space of 24 hours, compared to yesterday's 6,634.

Although this is the highest recorded number in a day, experts have previously warned against comparisons with the beginning of the pandemic due to the smaller number of tests which were carried out at the time.

The news comes on the day the Office for National Statistics revealed the estimated number of cases of coronavirus across England has jumped 60 per cent in one week.

There were around 9,600 new coronavirus infections per day in England, up on 6,000 the week before, according to the ONS infection survey.

The survey, which tests thousands of people in English homes whether they have symptoms or not, found an estimated 103,600 people had Covid-19 from September 13 to 19, equating to around one in 500 people.

The ONS said: "The estimate shows the number of infections has increased in recent weeks.

"In recent weeks, there has been clear evidence of an increase in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in all age groups, with the current rates highest in the 17 to 24 age group.

"There is evidence of higher infection rates in the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, London and North East."

It comes as Leeds prepares to be the latest city to impose restrictions on its residents from midnight, with a ban on people socialising in each other's homes.

The ONS also estimated that during the week of September 13 to 19, 10,800 people in Wales had Covid-19, equating to one in 300 people.

An estimated 0.35% of people in Northern Ireland had Covid-19, which is around one in 300 people.

